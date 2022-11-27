Satellite Images Show Much of Ukraine in the Dark

Satellite images of Europe show Ukraine sitting mainly in darkness, while other countries and capitals, including Moscow and St. Petersburg in Russia, remain strongly lit, and surrounding countries are shown with varying degrees of light.

The contrast comes after the barrage of missile strikes from Russia have left tens of million of Ukrainians without power and water as winter sets in, reports Sky News.

This past Wednesday, strikes targeting critical infrastructure killed 10 people while causing power outages across Ukraine and more than half of neighboring Moldova. According to Ukraine Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, "the vast majority of electricity consumers were cut off" in his country.

Further, nuclear power plants that included the Pivdennoukrainsk plant in the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk, located south of Ukraine's capital in Kyiv, were forced to shut down, which in turn led to emergency blackouts in other regions to be ordered to allow repairs to be made and to conserve energy.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chief executive of Ukrenergo, the electricity transmission system operator in Ukraine and sole operator of the country's high-voltage transmission lines, said on Ukrainian television Friday that within days, the country's nuclear power plants "will reach their normal scheduled capacity, and we expect that it will be possible to transfer our consumers to a planned shutdown (regime) instead of emergency (blackouts)."

Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said recently that a third of the houses in the city have heat, but half of the residents do not have power.

In addition, people in the city of 3 million do not have water, forcing them to either line up to obtain it or to resort to collecting it from drainpipes, reports Sky News.

The outages are also hitting the western city of Lviv, near the Polish border, where Mayor Andriy Sadovyi tweeted last week that the "whole city is without light" and that water supply interruptions are expected.

In Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, the regional governor said that as of Friday, all residents had electricity restored but that more than 100,000 people in outlying regions were still experiencing interruptions.

In the south, authorities in Mykolaiv said that running water was set to be restored after Russian strikes cut off supplies.

European officials are sending money and physical aid to Ukraine, with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna reporting that France is sending 100 high-powered generators.

Also, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, during a visit to Kyiv, promised a massive air-defense package to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia's attacks. The package also includes emergency vehicles, including some armored ambulances.

"Words are not enough," Cleverly wrote on Twitter. "Words won't keep the lights on this winter. Words won't defend against Russian missiles."