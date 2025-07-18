WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | peace talks

Kremlin Agrees With Ukraine: Peace Talks Need to Be Stepped Up

Friday, 18 July 2025 07:55 AM EDT

The Kremlin said on Friday that it agreed with a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that there needed to be more momentum around peace talks between the warring sides.

Two rounds of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey this year yielded an agreement to exchange prisoners and soldiers' remains. But no date has yet been set for a new round of talks and both sides remain far apart on the terms of any ceasefire.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that recent warnings by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding possible secondary sanctions on buyers of Russian exports were not viewed in Moscow as a sign that bilateral talks with Washington were at an end.

