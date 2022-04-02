Zelenskyy: Retreating Russian Troops Booby-Trapping Ukrainian Streets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned retreating Russian troops are leaving booby traps as they retreat from Kyiv, USA Today reported.

"They are mining the whole territory; they are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed," Zelenskyy said Friday.

Zelenskyy has since urged civilians to use caution and wait to return to their lives as the landmines are cleared.

While talks between the two nations resumed Friday, and amid Russian troops pulling out of Ukraine's capital, some Ukrainian and Western officials are concerned the war is not over. Instead, they fear the move only signals the Russians are resupplying.

According to the Associated Press, the resuming of peace talks between the two nations grew complicated Friday after Russia had accused Ukraine of attacking a Russian fuel depot.

"Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

However, the Ukrainians have denied the claim.

"For some reason they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality," Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's national security council, said.