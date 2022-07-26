×
russia | ukraine | odesa | strike

Britain: 'No Indication' Ukraine Warship Was at Location of Russia Strike in Odesa Port

firefighters put out a fire
Firefighters put out a fire in a port after a Russian missiles attack in Odesa, Ukraine, June 5. (Odesa City Hall Press Office via AP)

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 07:26 AM EDT

Britain said on Tuesday there was "no indication" that a Ukrainian warship and a stock of anti-ship missiles were at the dock-side in Odesa port on Sunday, after Russia earlier said it had destroyed those targets with high-precision missiles.

"Russia will continue to prioritize efforts to degrade and destroy Ukraine's anti-ship capability. However, Russia's targeting processes are highly likely routinely undermined by dated intelligence, poor planning, and a top-down approach to operations," the British Ministry of Defence said in a regular intelligence update.

Ukrainian military has said two Kalibr missiles fired from Russian warships hit the area of a pumping station at the Odesa port and two others were shot down by air defense forces. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


