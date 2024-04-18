WATCH TV LIVE

Russian Attack Damages Infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Region, Ukraine Says

Thursday, 18 April 2024 10:03 AM EDT

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region on Thursday morning damaged an infrastructure facility and an enterprise, a local official said.

Two people were injured and were hospitalized, the regional governor said on Telegram.

The attack caused fires at two sites, he added. Ukraine's air force issued a warning of a ballistic missile threat ahead of the strike.

Russia has stepped up combined missile and drone strikes targeting Ukraine's power grid since mid-March, resulting in significant damage.

It has also increased its use of harder-to-intercept ballistic missiles.

