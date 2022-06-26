Lithuanian President: No Concessions to Russia on Sanctions, Kaliningrad

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wants his country's government to immediately begin consultations with the European Commission, regarding the possible implementation of sanctions on Kaliningrad transit.

In a Facebook post, Nauseda wrote (translated to English):

"The government should immediately start consultations with the European Commission so that the imposed sanctions do not harm either Lithuanian interests or international agreements. Only by joint efforts will we achieve that the sanctions against the aggressor country are painful."

On Thursday, Nauseda said he discussed the issue of transit with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and added that Lithuania would not make concessions to Russia.

"It is clear that Lithuania must and will apply EU sanctions. Lithuania must and will maintain control over the goods transported through its territory, and there can be no talk of any 'corridors,' just as there can be no talk of concessions to Russia in response to the Kremlin’s threats," said Nauseda.

The European Commission is the executive of the European Union (EU).

The EC operates as a cabinet government, with 27 members of the commission (informally known as "commissioners") headed by a president (von der Leyen). The commission is divided into departments known as Directorates-General (DGs), or ministries, with each department headed by a Director-General.

The EC has one member per member state, but members are "bound by an oath of office to represent the general interest of the EU, as a whole, rather than their home state."

Back in May, two months into the Russia-Ukraine war, Nauseda said the Russian empire had an unlimited appetite for conquering other nations.

"I think if [Russia President Vladimir] Putin will be successful, he will come after us. And this is not only Lithuania. The next target might be Moldova, Romania, other Baltic countries ... Poland," Nauseda told Al Jazeera television back then.

Nauseda said, "The appetite of this empire is just without any limits," and that there is "only one scenario [in which we] could avoid Putin's aggression against other countries, [which] is for Ukraine's success in the war."

Nauseda added that "if Putin will be stopped [in Ukraine], it will probably be the end of his era and probably will mean some relief for democratic countries in Europe."

However, "If Putin will succeed in Ukraine, nobody can feel safe," said Nauseda.