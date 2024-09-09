Russian Drones Crossing Into NATO Countries

As relations between NATO countries and Moscow continue to deteriorate, Russian drones crossed into two NATO member countries over the weekend, according to reports.

On Saturday, a Russian military drone crashed in the Baltic Sea country of Latvia, carrying explosives likely meant for Ukraine. Latvia's Defense Ministry said the craft went down in an area about 60 miles from the border of Belarus, an Russian ally, from which authorities believe it originated.

In a statement, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds said, "This situation is a confirmation that we must continue the work started on strengthening Latvia's eastern border, including the development of anti-aircraft defense capabilities and electronic warfare capabilities, which allow us to limit the operation of drones of various uses."

On Sunday, Romanian authorities said a drone entered its territory during an overnight attack by Moscow on "civilian targets and port infrastructure" across the Danube River in Ukraine, the Ministry of National Defense reported.

Romania's foreign ministry posted on X that "criminal" Russian drones had violated the country's airspace, adding, "We strongly condemn these violations and urge Russia to stop its reckless escalation."

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said Sunday that while there was no indication the incursions were meant as deliberate attacks, he called them "irresponsible and potentially dangerous."

The incidents raise concerns that the Russian war against Ukraine could expand into Poland or the Baltics, all of which are NATO member states.