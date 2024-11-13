WATCH TV LIVE

Russia Strikes Kyiv with a Combined Drone and Missile Attack, the First in Months

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 04:01 AM EST

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia struck Kyiv with a sophisticated missile and drone attack for the first time in 73 days on Wednesday morning and damage is still being assessed, a top official in the Ukrainian capital said.

Air raid warnings blared for hours. Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City military administration, said defense forces destroyed several cruise and ballistic missiles and up to a dozen drones.

He said damage was still being assessed. In the past, such combined attacks aimed to overwhelm air defenses and cause maximum damage.

A 48-year-old man suffered head injuries in the Brovary district of Kyiv, according to emergency services. Debris from the attack caused a fire at a warehouse, said Kyiv Gov. Ruslan Kravchenko.

Popko also announced daytime electricity supply restrictions for businesses and industry in Kyiv due to Russian shelling and deficit in power generation.

