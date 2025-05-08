Russia: Ukraine Twice Tried to Break Through Russian Border in Kursk Region

Russia's defense ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian troops twice tried to break through the border in the Kursk region, news agency Interfax reported.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
The defense ministry said Russia continued to abide by the ceasefire, announced by Russia in its war in Ukraine for May 8-10, while Ukraine has violated it 488 times.
Ukraine has accused Russia of violating the ceasefire multiple times.
