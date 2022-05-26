World Health Organization Condemns Russia

The World Health Organization passed a resolution during the organization's 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday condemning Russia for causing a "health emergency" in Ukraine and a refugee crisis.

The body — which passed the resolution with 88 votes in favor, 12 votes against, and 53 abstentions — also rejected a counterproposal from Russia that sought to strike its name from the health crisis, per The Hill.

The resolution also calls for the WHO regional director for Europe "to consider temporarily suspending all regional meetings in the Russian Federation" until Russia "withdraws its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

It further urges WHO member states to continue assisting with healthcare operations, medical supplies, and refugee resettlement.

Yevheniia Filipenko, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations, called Russia's counterproposal a "twisted alternative reality," Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the U.N. Alexander Alimov said the eventual resolution passed was "one-sided."

The news comes amid reports that more than 3,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, with more than 5.5 million refugees fleeing the country since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24, according to U.N.'s Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Still, the U.N. office warned the actual death toll is likely "considerably higher" due to the difficulty in confirming reports from heavily besieged regions.