Tags: russia | ukraine | grain | turkey | investigation

Kremlin Insists Russia Has Not Stolen Ukrainian Grain as Turkey Investigates

dmitry peskov speaks into a microphone
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov speaks during a briefing at the G20 Growth Agenda meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Sept. 5, 2013. (Grigoriy Sisoev/Host Photo Agency via Getty)

Thursday, 23 June 2022 08:17 AM

The Kremlin on Thursday reiterated its assertion that Russia has not stolen any grain from Ukraine as Turkey said it was probing allegations from Kyiv and would not allow any such grain to be brought to Turkey.

Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said in early June that Turkish buyers were among those receiving grain that Russia had stolen from Ukraine, adding he had sought Turkey's help to identify and capture individuals responsible for the alleged shipments.

Asked about Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's comments that Ankara would investigate, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "You should ask the foreign ministry. Russia has not stolen any grain."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


