×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | grain deal

Russia Expects Progress After Renewing Grain Deal

Thursday, 18 May 2023 07:43 AM EDT

The Kremlin on Thursday confirmed that Russia had renewed the Black Sea grain deal for two months after achieving some results in talks which had given it "certain hopes," but said more progress had to be made to advance its own interests.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension in a televised speech on Wednesday and it was later confirmed by Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement - which allows Ukraine to export grain from Black Sea ports - for an initial 120 days in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis that has been aggravated by Russia's war in Ukraine, something it calls "a special military operation."

Moscow had initially appeared unwilling to extend the pact unless a list of demands regarding its own agricultural exports was met.

Commenting on the deal's renewal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said what he called a "qualified result" for Russia had been achieved in negotiations over easing restrictions on Russian agricultural exports.

In a call with reporters, he said that different scenarios were being worked out regarding easing international payment transfer curbs on Russia's state agricultural bank, one of Moscow's key demands.

"Regarding guarantees for Rosselkhoz bank - various options are being explored that would be equivalent to reversing its exclusion from the SWIFT payment system," he said.

"There are certain hopes based on the negotiations that have taken place so far."

But he indicated that Moscow wanted to see more progress in the next two months.

"It is very important to understand that the fate of the deal is still in the hands of those with whom the UN must agree on the Russian part of the deal," said Peskov.

"A certain part of the way has been traveled - there are results - but not definitive ones. We will try to solve this problem definitively within these 60 days."

He added that talks on the export of ammonia from a Russian city to a Ukrainian port via a pipeline were ongoing. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin on Thursday confirmed that Russia had renewed the Black Sea grain deal for two months after achieving some results in talks which had given it "certain hopes," but said more progress had to be made to advance its own interests. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan...
russia, ukraine, grain deal
341
2023-43-18
Thursday, 18 May 2023 07:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved