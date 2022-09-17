×
russia | ukraine | gang | kherson

Russian Forces in Occupied Ukraine City Neutralize Armed Gang - Tass

Black smoke rises at the front line in Mykolaiv Oblast on August 30, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. Ukraine has begun a major counteroffensive to retake Kherson city and the southern region of the same name. (Dimitar Dilkoff / via Getty)

Saturday, 17 September 2022 05:58 PM EDT

Russian security forces fired on an armed gang of criminals in the center of the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson late on Saturday and "neutralized" them, Tass news agency reported.

Kherson, in the south of Ukraine, was occupied by Russian troops shortly after the February invasion started and Kyiv is vowing to retake it.

"A group of armed persons that had been identified put up resistance. Russian security forces quickly went to the site and neutralized the criminals," Tass cited a security source as saying. There were no civilian casualties, the source added.

The clash took place on Ushakov Avenue, in the center of Kherson, Tass said.

RIA news agency earlier cited a security source as saying the gang involved had been a "sabotage and reconnaissance group" but gave no details.

Video posted to Twitter showed what appeared to be Russian forces firing a heavy machine gun from an armored car towards a target that could not be seen. Fire from a smaller caliber guns could also be heard.

The person taking the video said the clash was taking place in the center of Kherson. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the video was authentic.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


