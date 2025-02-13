WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | europe | war | nato

Medvedev: Putin-Trump Call Shows 'Europe's Time Is Over'

Thursday, 13 February 2025 06:57 AM EST

Europe is jealous and angry over the phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump because it shows that its power on the global stage has been weakened, Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday.

Wednesday's Trump-Putin call has raised concerns among some European politicians that the two leaders could seek to cut a deal on the Ukraine war on terms disadvantageous to Kyiv.

Germany's defense minister said Thursday he regretted the U.S. administration had already made what he called concessions to Russia, even before the start of talks.

"Frigid spinster Europe is mad with jealousy and rage," Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on Telegram. He said Europe had not been warned of the Putin-Trump call or consulted about its content.

"It shows its real role in the world," he said. "Europe's time is over."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


