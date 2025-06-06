Russia: Air Defenses Destroy 82 Ukrainian Drones

Air defense units intercepted and destroyed 82 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, including Moscow region, over an 8 1/2-hour period, the Defense Ministry said early on Saturday.

A ministry statement on Telegram said most of the drones were destroyed over areas near the Ukrainian border or in central Russia on Friday afternoon and evening.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, in a separate tally on Telegram, said six drones headed for the capital had been destroyed or downed.