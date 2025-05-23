WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | Ukraine | drones | kyiv

Kyiv Under Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack

Friday, 23 May 2025 08:20 PM EDT

Ukraine's capital came under a massive combined drone and missile attack late Friday with explosions and machine gun fire heard throughout the city. Many residents of Kyiv are taking shelter in the underground subway stations.

The debris of intercepted missiles and drones fell in at least four city districts, acting head of Kyiv military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, wrote on Telegram. According to Tkachenko, six people required medical care after the attack and two fires sparked at Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

Prior to the attack, city mayor Vitalii Klitschko warned Kyiv residents of more than 20 Russian strike drones heading towards Kyiv.

