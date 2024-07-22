Russia: Tuapse Oil Refinery Damaged in Ukraine Drone Attack

Russia's Tuapse oil refinery, its biggest on the Black Sea, was damaged in a major Ukrainian drone attack overnight which sparked a fire, Russian officials said Monday, though the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Debris from the drone, which was shot down, caused a fire at the refinery, which is owned by oil major Rosneft , the officials said. The fire has since been contained, the regional administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia's SHOT and Mash Telegram news channels reported that a series of blasts were heard near the refinery early Monday.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from nearby buildings, chimney, oil tanks and mountains in the background match satellite imagery and street view. And a corroborating video shows the same scene.

There were no casualties, officials said. Reuters was unable to immediately verify whether the refinery was operational or to establish the extent of the damage it had sustained.

Ukraine has been systematically targeting Russian energy infrastructure in an attempt to disrupt Russia's economy and its ability to fund what the Kremlin calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say the attacks have been carried out in retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy system. Russia says the drone attacks by Ukraine amount to acts of terrorism.

Overall, Russia's defense ministry said its air defense systems had destroyed a total of 75 drones launched overnight by Ukraine, including eight near Tuapse.

The Tuapse plant, which has processing capacity of 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil, has been a target of several Ukrainian air attacks since the start of the war that Russia launched against Ukraine in 2022, including on May 17.

The Tuapse refinery produces naphtha, fuel oil, vacuum gasoil and high-sulfur diesel, supplying fuel mainly to Turkey, China, Malaysia and Singapore.