Russia Launches One of Biggest Drone Attacks on Ukraine since Start of War, Killing at Least 1

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia overnight into Sunday launched its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russia fired a total of 273 exploding drones and decoys overnight, Ukraine’s air force said. Of those, 88 were intercepted and a further 128 lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

According to Kyiv regional Gov. Mykola Kalashnyk, one woman was killed in a drone attack on the region and three other people were wounded.

The barrage came after the first direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv in years on Friday failed to yield a ceasefire.