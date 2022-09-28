×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | donetsk

Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Offensive on Lyman in Donetsk Region Failed

Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Offensive on Lyman in Donetsk Region Failed
A man runs in front of a destroyed apartment building in Bakhmut, Donetsk region on Sept. 26, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 07:27 AM EDT

Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that a Ukrainian offensive on the Russian-held town of Lyman in Donetsk region had failed, with 70 Ukrainian soldiers killed.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield report.

Lyman, which had a population of around 20,000 before Russia ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, has been at the center of fighting since Ukraine's lightning counteroffensive earlier this month. In recent days, both Ukrainian and Russian analysts have suggested that Kyiv's forces are close to encircling the town.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that a Ukrainian offensive on the Russian-held town of Lyman in Donetsk region had failed, with 70 Ukrainian soldiers killed.
russia, ukraine, donetsk
83
2022-27-28
Wednesday, 28 September 2022 07:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved