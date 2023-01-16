Official: Russian Combat Robots on Way to Ukraine

Russia is set to send autonomous "Marker" combat robots able to determine targets with AI technology and fire on them to the front lines in its invasion of Ukraine, Russian state media reports.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the "Tsar Wolves" military adviser group, wrote Sunday on Telegram the combat robot would undergo a "baptism of fire" on the battlefields of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Rogozins said the "Marker" combat robot "works autonomously" performing combat missions and locating targets from about 9.3 miles, according to state news agency TASS. The combat robot also can pinpoint and fire on enemy targets within that area with its own weapons, he added.

The robots have been tested in advance of "several" units heading to eastern Ukraine, according to TASS.

State media reported the final tests for the "Marker" in June, and the robot's developer said they would be given to the Russian Defense Ministry, Newsweek reported.

Developers have "already taught the 'Marker' to fire not only from a sporting gun, but also to hit flying discs from a Kalashnikov machine-gun many times faster than people do," said Oleg Martyanov, head of the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects' National Center for the Development of Technologies and Basic Elements of Robotics.

The combat robot was able to distinguish between civilians and military personnel to target those that posed a "direct threat," thus "skipping the objects that are found along the trajectory of fire."

Russian state news service Ria Novosti reported Wednesday that work on the "Marker" had been completed.

According to Ria Novosti, the "Marker" has the "most advanced autonomous driving skills in Russia with object recognition based on artificial intelligence technologies."

The news service reported in November 2021 the "Marker" had been upgraded to work as an autonomous "courier" and can evacuate wounded soldiers from battle.