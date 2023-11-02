Russia Downs Ukrainian Drones Over Crimea, Black Sea

Thursday, 02 November 2023 08:35 AM EDT
Russian air defenses downed five Ukrainian drones over Crimea and one over the Black Sea early Thursday, the TASS news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying.
© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.