×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | black sea | crimea | drones | war

Russia Downs Ukrainian Drones Over Crimea, Black Sea

Thursday, 02 November 2023 08:35 AM EDT

Russian air defenses downed five Ukrainian drones over Crimea and one over the Black Sea early Thursday, the TASS news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian air defenses downed five Ukrainian drones over Crimea and one over the Black Sea early Thursday, the TASS news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying.
russia, ukraine, black sea, crimea, drones, war
27
2023-35-02
Thursday, 02 November 2023 08:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved