Report: Russia Emptying Major Air Base to Resupply Ukraine Invasion

Russia has reportedly begun emptying a major air defense base near one of the country’s largest cities in order to provide fresh supplies to forces invading Ukraine.

The Finish news agency Yleisradio Oy on Sunday released satellite images that appear to show four empty anti-aircraft missile bases out of 14 near St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city.

According to Finish military expert Marko Eklund, missile containers were spotted being placed on transport platforms on the coast of Lake Ladoga. He also noted that the missile systems being removed were from the Soviet area, and said that their removal would probably not have a noticeable effect on the city’s defenses.

"It is most likely that the equipment that has been removed is primarily from the old S-300 system," Eklund said, according to Yle.

He added that the move is notable because it appears to confirm the lack of missiles available to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"These old missiles are used for ground targets in such a way that the greatest damage seems to be done to civilians," Eklund said.

"In Finland, decommissioned explosives are detonated every year near Pokka, Lapland. It seems that as Russia runs out of its supplies of first-line military equipment, it is using Ukraine like Pokka," he continued.