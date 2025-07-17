WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | u.s. | tariffs

Kremlin: Russia Continuing to Analyze Trump Warnings on Secondary Tariffs

Thursday, 17 July 2025 08:27 AM EDT

The Kremlin on Thursday, asked to comment on statements by President Donald Trump regarding possible secondary tariffs against buyers of Russian exports, said Russia was continuing to analyze the U.S. leader's remarks.

The Kremlin has so far reacted icily to Trump's warnings to President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine, saying that decisions taken by the U.S. president and the NATO military alliance would be interpreted by Kyiv as a signal to continue the war.

Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine on Monday and threatened "biting" secondary tariffs of 100% on the buyers of Russian exports unless there is a peace deal in 50 days.

Putin has not yet commented publicly on Trump's threats. On Thursday, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that the Kremlin chief would comment if he judges it fit to do so.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin on Thursday, asked to comment on statements by President Donald Trump regarding possible secondary tariffs against buyers of Russian exports, said Russia was continuing to analyze the U.S. leader's remarks.The Kremlin has so far reacted icily to Trump's warnings...
russia, u.s., tariffs
133
2025-27-17
Thursday, 17 July 2025 08:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved