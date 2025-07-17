Kremlin: Russia Continuing to Analyze Trump Warnings on Secondary Tariffs

The Kremlin on Thursday, asked to comment on statements by President Donald Trump regarding possible secondary tariffs against buyers of Russian exports, said Russia was continuing to analyze the U.S. leader's remarks.

The Kremlin has so far reacted icily to Trump's warnings to President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine, saying that decisions taken by the U.S. president and the NATO military alliance would be interpreted by Kyiv as a signal to continue the war.

Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine on Monday and threatened "biting" secondary tariffs of 100% on the buyers of Russian exports unless there is a peace deal in 50 days.

Putin has not yet commented publicly on Trump's threats. On Thursday, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that the Kremlin chief would comment if he judges it fit to do so.