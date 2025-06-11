WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | u.s. | talks

Kremlin: Russia-US Talks Ongoing, No Quick Results Expected

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 06:45 AM EDT

Talks between Russia and the United States aimed at improving ties and removing "irritants" are continuing, but are not expected to yield quick results, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Click Here to comment on this article
GlobalTalk
31
Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
