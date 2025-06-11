Kremlin: Russia-US Talks Ongoing, No Quick Results Expected

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 06:45 AM EDT
Talks between Russia and the United States aimed at improving ties and removing "irritants" are continuing, but are not expected to yield quick results, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
