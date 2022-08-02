×
Kremlin Warns US Over 'Provocative' Pelosi Visit to Taiwan

vladimir putin sits at a desk
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with participants of the Bolshaya Peremena national contest for school students via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 20. (PAVEL BYRKIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty)

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 07:15 AM EDT

The Kremlin warned the United States on Tuesday that an expected visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi would put it on a collision course with China and provoke tensions in the region.

"We cannot say for sure right now whether she will or will not get there, but everything about this tour and the possible visit to Taiwan is purely provocative," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

China has repeatedly warned Pelosi against going to Taiwan, which it claims as its own. Beijing says a Pelosi visit would contravene the one-China principle that Washington has vowed to abide by.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
Newsmax Media, Inc.

