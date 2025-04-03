WATCH TV LIVE

Russia Says It Is Ready to Help US, Iran Reach Agreement

Thursday, 03 April 2025 08:11 AM EDT

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Russia is ready to offer its help for the U.S. and Iran to reach a reasonable agreement before it is too late. 

2025-11-03
Thursday, 03 April 2025 08:11 AM
