Erdogan Tells Putin Turkey Seeks Fair, Lasting End to Ukraine War

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Monday that Ankara was working to find a fair and lasting end to the war in Ukraine and that talks between the parties in Istanbul were contributing to peace efforts, Turkey's presidency said.

In a meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China, Erdogan and Putin also discussed bilateral ties, peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Israel's attacks on Gaza, and developments in Syria, the presidency said in a statement.