Kremlin, on Trump Likening War in Ukraine to Playground Fight, Says Conflict Is Existential

The Kremlin said on Friday that the war in Ukraine was an existential question for Russia after being asked what it made of President Donald Trump likening the conflict to a playground fight.

"Sometimes you see two young children fighting like crazy, they hate each other and they're fighting in a park," Trump said on Thursday. "Sometimes you're better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart," he added.

Asked about the comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Trump had the right to his own opinion, but that the conflict for Russia was an existential matter about securing its own security and the future of the country.