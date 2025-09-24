WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | trump | paper tiger | peace | ukraine

Kremlin Brushes Off Trump's 'Paper Tiger' Comment, Says it Values His Peace Efforts on Ukraine

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 07:02 AM EDT

The Kremlin on Wednesday brushed off a comment by President Donald Trump describing Russia as a "paper tiger," and said President Vladimir Putin valued his efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was a bear, not a tiger, and "there is no such thing as a paper bear."

Trump said on Tuesday that he believed Ukraine could retake all of the territory captured by Russia and that Kyiv should act now, with Moscow facing "big" economic problems. His comments marked a sudden and striking rhetorical shift in Ukraine's favor.

Peskov, responding in a radio interview to Trump's comments, said the Russian army was advancing in Ukraine and the dynamics on the front line were obvious.

He said that the stability of the Russian economy was ensured.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin on Wednesday brushed off a comment by President Donald Trump describing Russia as a "paper tiger," and said President Vladimir Putin valued his efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
russia, trump, paper tiger, peace, ukraine
132
2025-02-24
Wednesday, 24 September 2025 07:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved