WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | trump | major statement | monday

Kremlin Says it Awaits 'Major Statement' From Trump

Friday, 11 July 2025 07:07 AM EDT

Russia is awaiting the "major statement" that U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would deliver on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Trump told NBC News on Thursday that he will make a "major statement" on Russia on Monday, without elaborating what it will be about.

In recent days, Trump has expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

When asked about the new NATO weapons deliveries to Ukraine, Peskov called it "just business" as Kyiv had already been receiving weapons prior to this development.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia is awaiting the "major statement" that U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would deliver on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. Trump told NBC News on Thursday that he will make a "major statement" on Russia...
russia, trump, major statement, monday
90
2025-07-11
Friday, 11 July 2025 07:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved