Kremlin Says it Awaits 'Major Statement' From Trump

Russia is awaiting the "major statement" that U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would deliver on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Trump told NBC News on Thursday that he will make a "major statement" on Russia on Monday, without elaborating what it will be about.

In recent days, Trump has expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

When asked about the new NATO weapons deliveries to Ukraine, Peskov called it "just business" as Kyiv had already been receiving weapons prior to this development.