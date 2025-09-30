Kremlin Hopes Trump's Gaza Peace Plan Is Implemented

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it hoped that President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan was implemented and would spur peace in the Middle East.

Trump secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's backing on Monday for a U.S.-sponsored peace proposal to end a nearly two-year-old war in Gaza, but questions loomed over whether Hamas would accept the plan.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Russia always supports and welcomes any efforts by Trump aimed at ending the tragedy that is currently unfolding."

He added: "And, of course, we want this plan to be implemented and for it to help bring events in the Middle East to a peaceful conclusion."

Russia has been critical of Israel's military operations in Gaza over the last two years amid a deepening alignment between Moscow and Israel's arch rival, Iran.

Moscow has long said that a two-state solution is the only way to settle the conflict in the Middle East.