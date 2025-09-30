WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | trump | gaza | peace plan

Kremlin Hopes Trump's Gaza Peace Plan Is Implemented

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 06:58 AM EDT

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it hoped that President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan was implemented and would spur peace in the Middle East.

Trump secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's backing on Monday for a U.S.-sponsored peace proposal to end a nearly two-year-old war in Gaza, but questions loomed over whether Hamas would accept the plan.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Russia always supports and welcomes any efforts by Trump aimed at ending the tragedy that is currently unfolding."

He added: "And, of course, we want this plan to be implemented and for it to help bring events in the Middle East to a peaceful conclusion."

Russia has been critical of Israel's military operations in Gaza over the last two years amid a deepening alignment between Moscow and Israel's arch rival, Iran.

Moscow has long said that a two-state solution is the only way to settle the conflict in the Middle East. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it hoped that President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan was implemented and would spur peace in the Middle East. Trump secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's backing...
russia, trump, gaza, peace plan
159
2025-58-30
Tuesday, 30 September 2025 06:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved