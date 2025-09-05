WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | trump | cynical | putin

Kremlin: Trump Is 'Quite Cynical', but in a Good Way

Friday, 05 September 2025 08:10 AM EDT

President Donald Trump's deal-making approach to diplomacy is "quite cynical," but in a positive sense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview published on Friday.

In an interview with Russian news outlet Argumenty i Fakty, Peskov contrasted Trump's position with that of European countries which, he said, were doing everything they could to hinder a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

"In contrast, Trump is much more constructive. He is, in the good sense of the word, quite cynical. In terms of 'why fight if you can trade'. And based on these interests of America, he does everything to stop wars," Peskov said.

He added that Russia would prefer to resolve the Ukraine conflict diplomatically rather than militarily. "And if Trump can help us in making these political and diplomatic means available, then our interests coincide here, and this can and should be welcomed."

Trump has veered in recent months between confident statements that Putin wants to end the war and sharp criticism of the Russian leader over the continued bombing of Ukrainian cities.

Moscow's consistent approach has been to flatter Trump and praise his peace-making efforts while accusing European governments of trying to torpedo the process.

Trump and Putin held a summit in Alaska three weeks ago, and Peskov said he had no doubt a follow-up could be organized very quickly if they considered it necessary. Working contacts were taking place all the time, he said.

"I have no doubt that if the presidents consider it necessary, their meeting can be organized very quickly. Just as the meeting in Alaska was quickly organized," Peskov said.

Trump said on Thursday that he will speak to Putin in the near future.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Donald Trump's deal-making approach to diplomacy is "quite cynical," but in a positive sense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview published on Friday.
russia, trump, cynical, putin
282
2025-10-05
Friday, 05 September 2025 08:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved