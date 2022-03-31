×
russia | trevor reed | hunger strike

Russia Confirms Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Is on Hunger Strike

Trevor Reed stands in a holding cell
Former U.S. marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow on March 11, 2020. (ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Thursday, 31 March 2022 09:27 AM

Russia's state prison service confirmed on Thursday that jailed ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed had declared a hunger strike on March 28 to protest over disciplinary action against him, but said that he had repeatedly tested negative for tuberculosis.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the Federal Penitentiary Service described Reed's health as satisfactory, saying he had not come into contact with anyone suffering from tuberculosis and that his condition was being closely monitored.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
