Ukraine Report: Russians Stop Building Tanks

Ukrainian intelligence is picking up reports Russia is stopping production of new tanks due to financial problems, crippling sanctions, and supply chain difficulties.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) issued the intelligence Friday as the United States continues to increase its supply of lethal aid to Ukraine and Russia is issuing warnings to the U.S. to stop the supply, warning of "unpredictable consequences."

"At the Russian Uralvagonzavod, they are trying to overcome the crisis that arose as a result of the imposed sanctions," the report read, according to a translation. "Uralvogonzavod (Nizhny Tagil) is a Russian manufacturer of armored vehicles, primarily the Russian main tank T-72. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the company has faced numerous financial problems.

"An increase in interest rates on loans, a lack of funds to service foreign currency loans, an increase in prices and materials and components (in particular, armored steel) – these and other problems have significantly complicated the production of most types of military equipment."

The Russian defense contractor is now seeking 100% prepayment on weapons and equipment to be produced, according to the report.

Among the tanks impacted are the T-72, T-90, and T-14.

With tanks having been damaged during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia will focus on repairing its current tank fleet.

"The newly created 'operational headquarters' designated the repair of military equipment damaged in the war with Ukraine as the main direction of activity," according to Ukrainian intelligence.

The GUR had also reported Russia was halting production and maintenance of warships due to supply chain woes from foreign suppliers, according to the report.