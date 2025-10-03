Russia: Overnight Strikes on Ukraine Targeted Military Factories, Energy Infrastructure

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had carried out massive overnight strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities and on gas and energy infrastructure.
It said it had conducted the strikes using high-precision long-range weapons launched from the air, land and sea as well as drones.
Ukraine's energy ministry spoke earlier on Friday about the attack and top private energy provider DTEK said it had suspended operations at several gas facilities in the Poltava region.
