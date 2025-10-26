Russia Will Respond Harshly in Event of Strikes Deep inside Its Territory, Kremlin Says

Russian armed forces will respond forcefully in the event of strikes deep inside Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in remarks published on Sunday.

"Like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin said, the response will be overwhelming," Peskov told state TV Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

Putin said on Thursday that Moscow would never bow to pressure from the United States or any other foreign power, and cautioned that it would deliver an "overwhelming" response to any military strikes deep inside Russia.

On Sunday, Putin said that Russia had successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a nuclear-capable weapon Moscow says can evade any defense system, and would move towards deploying the weapon.