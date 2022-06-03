Russia's Supply Ship Arrives at International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian cargo spacecraft docked Friday at the International Space Station, delivering nearly three tons of supplies to its crew.
A Soyuz rocket carrying the uncrewed Progress MS-20 ship blasted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The spacecraft smoothly docked at the space outpost about 3 1/2 hours after the launch.
It has delivered food, fuel and other supplies for the station's international crew.
