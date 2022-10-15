×
Tags: Russia | Shooting

Russia Military Range Shooting Leaves 11 Dead, 15 Wounded

Saturday, 15 October 2022 04:01 PM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry said that two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, before getting killed.

The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine. It said that the two volunteers from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire.

The ministry called the incident a terrorist attack.

Saturday, 15 October 2022 04:01 PM
