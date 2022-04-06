×
Tags: russia | rubhizhne | ukraine

Russian Forces Control 60% of Rubizhne Town in East Ukraine: Governor

A woman holds her cat
Natalia (who did not want to use her last name) holds her cat Lari after arriving at the main train station from the area of Rubizhne in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 25, 2022. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 07:41 AM

Russian forces have taken control of 60% of the town of Rubizhne in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, which has suffered heavy shelling across its territory for the past 24 hours, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Wednesday.

"Sixty percent of Rubizhne is controlled by the Russians," Gaidai said in an online post, accusing a former official of assisting the Russian forces by handing over information.

Gaidai said Russian forces had carried out 81 mortar, artillery and rocket strikes across the region over the past day. Reuters could not independently verify the information. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


