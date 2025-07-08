WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin Says Former Minister's Suicide Is Shocking

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 07:02 AM EDT

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the suicide of former Transport Minister Roman Starovoit just hours after his dismissal by President Vladimir Putin was shocking.

Starovoit was found dead in his car outside Moscow with a gunshot wound and the principal hypothesis is that he took his own life, state investigators said on Monday, hours after Putin fired him.

A presidential decree published on Monday gave no reason for the dismissal of Starovoit after barely a year in the job.

