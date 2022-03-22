×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | Ukraine | russia | reporter | ukraine | war

Ex-Russian State TV Reporter: I Quit Over Ukraine War

Zhanna Agalakova addresses media during a press conference
Russian journalist Zhanna Agalakova addresses media during a press conference at the Reporters Sans Frontieres (RSF) headquarters in Paris on March 22, 2022. (CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 07:46 AM

Zhanna Agalakova, until her resignation this month a journalist with Russia's state-controlled Channel One broadcaster, said on Tuesday she quit in protest at the war being waged by Russia in Ukraine.

Agalakova, a former Channel One newsreader who at the time of her resignation was the station's correspondent in Paris, told a news conference in the French capital: "When I spoke to my bosses, I said I cannot do this work anymore."

She said she believed Russian television was being used to pump out Kremlin propaganda, and that the authorities had for years been stifling independent media. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Zhanna Agalakova, until her resignation this month a journalist with Russia's state-controlled Channel One broadcaster, said on Tuesday she quit in protest at the war being waged by Russia in Ukraine. Agalakova, a former Channel One newsreader who at the time of her...
russia, reporter, ukraine, war
97
2022-46-22
Tuesday, 22 March 2022 07:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved