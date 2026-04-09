Russia Detains Former Radio Free Europe Freelance Journalist for Treason

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that a former freelance journalist for Radio Free Europe had been detained in the city of Chita for treason, the state TASS news agency reported.

The FSB said the man, whose name was not disclosed, was accused of treason for cooperating with Ukraine's SBU intelligence service. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

The FSB said that the man had supplied information via the Telegram messaging service to the SBU, TASS reported.