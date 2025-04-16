Putin and Qatar's Emir to Discuss Ukraine, Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss Ukraine and the Middle East with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani when they meet in Moscow, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"There will definitely be an exchange of views between Putin and the Emir of Qatar on Ukrainian affairs," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "There will also be an exchange of views on regional affairs."

"The region is replete with conflict potential. And Qatar plays a very big and important role in attempts to resolve many situations," Peskov said.

The emir is expected to arrive in Moscow on Wednesday and to meet Putin on Thursday.

Qatar has made a series of attempts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, and has helped arrange the return of children from both countries who were separated from their parents during the war.

"We highly appreciate the potential and current level

of our trade and economic cooperation" with Qatar, Peskov said. "And, of course, our confidential dialog on many topics, including the most sensitive ones."