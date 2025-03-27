Putin Suggests Possibly Placing Ukraine Under Temp Admin

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Ukraine could be placed under a form of temporary administration to allow for new elections and the signature of key accords with the aim of reaching a settlement, Russian news agencies reported early on Friday.

Putin, in comments made during a visit to the northern port of Murmansk, also said Russia was moving gradually but confidently toward the achievement of its goals in the more than three-year-old conflict in Ukraine.

He said he believed President Donald Trump, who has moved to improve ties with Moscow and work toward a settlement, sincerely wanted peace in Ukraine.

Putin also said Russia was ready to cooperate with North Korea in working toward a settlement of the conflict.