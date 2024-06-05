WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia putin ukraine

Relations Between Moscow and Washington Won't Change, No Matter Who Wins US Election, Putin Says

Relations Between Moscow and Washington Won't Change, No Matter Who Wins US Election, Putin Says

Wednesday, 05 June 2024 02:01 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that nothing will change in terms of Russia-U.S. relations regardless of whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump wins the American presidential election in November.

“We will work with any president the American people elect,” Putin said, responding to questions from international journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“I say absolutely sincerely, I wouldn’t say that we believe that after the election something will change on the Russian track in the American politics,” he added. “We don’t think so. We think nothing that serious will happen.”

Trump’s felony conviction at his hush money trial last week was the result of “political infighting,” Putin added.

The Russian leader faced questions for the first time since his inauguration to a fifth term from senior news leaders of international news agencies, including The Associated Press.

Putin has used the annual forum as a showcase for touting Russia’s development and seeking investors. While meetings with journalists were part of previous sessions, he has not taken questions from Western journalists at the St. Petersburg event since sending troops to Ukraine.

Last year, journalists from countries that Russia regards as unfriendly — including the U.S., the U.K. and the European Union — were not invited, and Western officials and investors also steered clear of the session after wide-ranging sanctions were imposed on Moscow over Ukraine.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that nothing will change in terms of RussiaU.S. relations regardless of whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump wins the American presidential election in November."We will work with any president the American people elect," Putin...
russia putin ukraine
227
2024-01-05
Wednesday, 05 June 2024 02:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved