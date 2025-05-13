WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin Declines Comment on If Putin Will Attend Ukraine Peace Talks in Turkey

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 07:01 AM EDT

Russia will announce who is attending proposed peace talks in Turkey on ending the war in Ukraine when President Vladimir Putin sees fit to, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, declining to say at this stage whether or not Putin will attend himself.

Putin on Sunday proposed direct talks with Ukraine, and, after President Donald Trump publicly told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept, Zelenskyy said he would go but that Putin should attend in person too.

"The Russian side continues to prepare for the negotiations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the talks and Zelenskyy's demand that Putin attend. "We are not going to comment any more yet."

When asked directly who would represent Russia at the talks, Peskov said: "As soon as the president sees fit, we will announce it." 

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 07:01 AM
