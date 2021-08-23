×
Putin: Vital to Prevent Spillover of Radical Islam From Afghanistan

vladimir putin speaks into mic
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Aug. 20, 2021. (ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 23 August 2021 06:49 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin told leaders in Central Asia on Monday it was vital to avoid any spillover of radical Islam into the region from Afghanistan and to keep Islamist extremists at bay, the Kremlin said.

Putin, in comments at an online summit of regional leaders, also said it was important to keep a close eye on the Afghan drug trade, the Kremlin said.

At the meeting, Putin and Central Asian leaders voiced concerns that Islamic State still had a foothold in Afghanistan and was a threat, the Kremlin said. The leaders agreed to coordinate joint action on Afghanistan, it said. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


