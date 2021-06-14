×
Tags: Russia | Putin Interview

Putin Calls Accusation of Cyberattacks against US 'farcical'

Putin Calls Accusation of Cyberattacks against US 'farcical'

Monday, 14 June 2021 08:01 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply dismissed allegations that his country is carrying out cyberattacks against the United States as baseless.

Putin’s comments in an interview aired on NBC on Monday come two days before he is to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva and underline the tensions between the two countries.

“Where is the evidence? Where is proof? It’s becoming farcical,” Putin said. “We have been accused of all kinds of things — election interference, cyberattacks and so on and so forth — and not once, not once, not one time, did they bother to produce any kind of evidence or proof, just unfounded accusations.”

In April, the United States announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and new sanctions connected to the hacking of the SolarWinds information technology company.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


