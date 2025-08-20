Russia: Putin, Modi to Meet in Delhi by End of Year

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 06:57 AM EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin and India's Narendra Modi will meet in New Delhi by the end of year, but no dates have been finalized yet, a Russian embassy official in India said on Wednesday.
© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.