Tags: russia | putin | india | modi | new delhi

Russia: Putin, Modi to Meet in Delhi by End of Year

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 06:57 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin and India's Narendra Modi will meet in New Delhi by the end of year, but no dates have been finalized yet, a Russian embassy official in India said on Wednesday. 

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 06:57 AM
