TASS: Warehouse Near Putin's Residence Is on Fire

Thursday, 10 August 2023 06:35 PM EDT

Russia's emergency service said on Thursday a warehouse in Odintsovo, a town to the west of Moscow between Vladimir Putin's official residence and the Vnukovo airport, was on fire, TASS news agency reported.

It did not say how the fire had started in the warehouse, 4 miles away from Putin's presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

As of around midnight Moscow time, the size of the fire was 21,500 square feet, TASS said, citing an emergency service statement.

Russia reported two Ukrainian drone attacks near Moscow this week. Drones coming from western and southern directions were shot down near Moscow by air defense systems.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


